Invaders attack car in Kupiansk with drone, wounding man
On Wednesday, November 13, Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. A 67-year-old man was wounded in the attack.
This was reported by the Kharkiv RMA, Censor.NET reports.
"Today in Kupiansk, a Russian drone hit a civilian car. The 67-year-old driver of the vehicle sustained explosive trauma and multiple shrapnel wounds to his right shin," the statement said.
The RMA added that the injured man was hospitalized.
