ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9526 visitors online
News War
265 0

Invaders attack car in Kupiansk with drone, wounding man

росіяни атакували дроном авто на Харківщині

On Wednesday, November 13, Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. A 67-year-old man was wounded in the attack.

This was reported by the Kharkiv RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"Today in Kupiansk, a Russian drone hit a civilian car. The 67-year-old driver of the vehicle sustained explosive trauma and multiple shrapnel wounds to his right shin," the statement said.

The RMA added that the injured man was hospitalized.

See more: Enemy shelled Kupiansk and Kolisnykivka, two women were wounded. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (12972) drones (2294) Kup’yansk (376)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 