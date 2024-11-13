Invaders attack car in Kupiansk with drone, wounding man

On Wednesday, November 13, Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. A 67-year-old man was wounded in the attack.

This was reported by the Kharkiv RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"Today in Kupiansk, a Russian drone hit a civilian car. The 67-year-old driver of the vehicle sustained explosive trauma and multiple shrapnel wounds to his right shin," the statement said.

The RMA added that the injured man was hospitalized.

