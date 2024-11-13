Ruscists attack civilian car with drone in Sumy region, one wounded

On the afternoon of Wednesday, November 13, Russian invaders attacked a civilian car with a drone on the territory of the Miropillia community in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Sumy region, Censor.NET informs.

According to investigators, at about 11:30 a.m., the enemy attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone that was moving through the territory of the Miropillia community of the Sumy district.

As a result of the attack, a 51-year-old man who was in the car was injured.

A pre-trial investigation is currently underway into the enemy's violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).