Occupiers are actively attacking in Vremivka direction: They are trying to penetrate our defense and seize certain footholds - Southern Defense Forces

The situation in the Vremivka direction is quite complex and dynamic. For several days now, Russian troops have been conducting active assaults in this area.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported on television by Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces.

"Active Russian assaults are already underway in the Vremivka direction. They have been conducting these attacks for several days. They are trying to penetrate our defense. They are trying to seize certain footholds. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are carrying out stabilization actions to, first, stop them. Secondly, to prevent such bucklings, so the situation in the Vremivka direction is quite complicated and quite dynamic," he said.

Voloshyn noted that in the Vremivka direction, the occupiers and some of their groups had been preparing for assaults for a month and a half to two months at training grounds located in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. In addition, these assaults do not look like meat assaults, because Russian attack aircraft are covered by drones and armored vehicles. He added that the Russians are now trying to use armored vehicles not only as a transport vehicle but also to help and support them during assault operations.

Read more: Troops of Russian Federation are actively preparing for assault operations on some areas of front: they have moved assault groups to forward positions - Defense Forces of South

The Southern Defense Forces spokesperson also said that in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the Russian military is only continuing to prepare for intensified assault operations, but conducts several assaults every day, trying to identify the defense forces' firepower in order to inflict fire damage on them during a standard assault.

According to him, the overall situation in the south of the front is quite tense.

"The enemy continues missile and air strikes. Attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles - kamikaze drones. The enemy continues to conduct counter-battery combat and fires from various artillery systems and multiple rocket launchers. In addition, the enemy is constantly storming our positions," he summarized.

Read more: Rashists may launch assaults in southern Zaporizhzhia region "any day now" - Southern Defense Forces