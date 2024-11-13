Senator Thune became leader of Republicans in US Senate: He supports Ukraine

South Dakota Senator John Thune, who has repeatedly spoken out in support of Ukraine, has been elected as the new leader of the Republican majority in the United States Senate.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the BBC.

It is noted that 63-year-old Thune won the second round of elections for Senate Republican leader with 29 votes, while John Cornyn from Texas received 24 votes.

Florida Senator Rick Scott, who was favored by Donald Trump's supporters, including former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, was eliminated in the first round with only 13 votes.

In his statement, Thune said he was "honored" and that he was "united by President Trump's agenda."

What is known about John Thune?

John Thune has been serving in the Senate since 2004, and until recently was a deputy to Mitch McConnell, the current outgoing Republican leader.

Thune is considered an experienced legislator who holds a more centrist position and has established relationships with most of his Republican colleagues in Congress.

Statements on Ukraine

In March 2022, John Thun recognized Ukraine's achievements in successfully countering Russian aggression and fighting for freedom.

He emphasized that Ukrainians need military support from the United States and other countries and called on European partners to make significant contributions to help Ukraine gain the strongest possible position to win the war.

