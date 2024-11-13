Sixth of planned IRIS-T air defense systems will be supplied to Ukraine by end of this year - Zelenskyy

In a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that the sixth of the planned IRIS-T air defense systems will arrive in Ukraine by the end of this year.

The head of state wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and thanked him for Germany's large-scale bilateral defense assistance and its leadership in consolidating the efforts of partners to support Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Scholz said that the sixth of the planned IRIS-T air defense systems would be supplied to Ukraine by the end of this year.

The parties also discussed the supply of air defense systems next year and the prospects for additional air defense assistance from Germany.

"Coordination of the steps needed to ensure the best possible defense and political support for Ukraine was carried out. We agreed on the importance of preserving the Ramstein format and holding the next meeting of the coordination group. In addition, I emphasized the need to present Ukraine's vision of a just and lasting peace at the G20 summit in Brazil and thanked Germany for its willingness to support us in this," Zelenskyy wrote.

