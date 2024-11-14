Ukraine’s European allies increasingly support idea of "land for peace" talks - WP

Ukraine's partners in European countries are increasingly inclined to believe that the war will end only through negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. The West believes that Ukraine could allegedly give up the territories occupied by Russia in exchange for security guarantees.

This was reported by The Washington Post, citing the words of ten former and current diplomats of the EU and NATO countries, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the discussion of the negotiations has become even "more urgent" after the victory in the US election of Donald Trump, who said he would end the war quickly, without specifying how, and made it clear that he could support an agreement that would leave part of the occupied territories of Ukraine under Russian control.

Also in Europe, discussions "behind closed doors" are also fuelled by the grim situation on the battlefield where Ukrainian troops are holding the line and fears of reduced US funding.

The principle of "land for peace"

According to the publication's sources, despite statements of continued support, some of Ukraine's allies are increasingly looking for opportunities to start negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, although the exact terms of such agreements are not yet clear.

"European and NATO officials acknowledge that talk of territorial concessions is no longer as surprising as it used to be, and diplomats are framing them not as "land for peace" but rather as "land for Ukraine's security,'" the journalists write.

"I think everybody has more or less come to this conclusion, but it's hard to talk about it publicly because it would be a way of saying that we are going to reward aggression," said Gerard Araud, former French ambassador to Washington.

According to an unnamed Western official, this option is no longer seen as a last resort.

However, as WP notes, it is unclear what exactly the deal will be, as diplomats are considering various "peace plans" that have emerged since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine needs "leverage"

It is noted that Russia controls approximately one-fifth of Ukraine, including the Donetsk region and occupied Crimea. If the front line is frozen or a new demarcation is determined, it will mean that Ukraine will lose this part of its territory.

According to the newspaper's sources, European leaders do not know "how the Trump team will want to play". While they hope that the new US administration will force Russia to the negotiating table, there are concerns that it could put Ukraine in a difficult position by cutting off financial aid.

European politicians say they should continue to support Ukraine so that it has leverage if negotiations do start. They also want to avoid a situation where the incoming Trump administration insists on a deal.

The struggle to support Ukraine during the Trump presidency

The EU diplomat told the newspaper that the idea of a peaceful settlement through negotiations is gradually gaining popularity, although most of the discussions are taking place behind the scenes. He added that no one at these talks said: "We have to give up Donbas".

"European countries have increased defence spending and funding for Ukraine in an attempt to convince Trump not to change his policy. They will face an uphill battle to support Ukraine in the long term, given the weak economy and political instability in countries such as France and Germany," WP writes.

At the same time, the journalists note that a settlement of the war remains elusive, as Russia has not given up its demands, and Trump's policy towards Ukraine is still unclear.

There is also no consensus on what security guarantees might be acceptable to Ukraine, and there are "50 shades of grey" among European leaders on how negotiations should proceed.

European politicians are unable to agree on security guarantees for Ukraine, and key allies, including the United States and Germany, refuse to invite Ukraine to join NATO.

At the same time, the Kremlin is demanding Ukraine's complete surrender and neutrality, saying that without this, good neighbourly relations with Russia are impossible.

In addition, before any negotiations begin, Russia wants to regain the entire Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops seized land during an operation in the summer to keep Russian territory off the table.

Kyiv's official position on the victory is that for this to happen, Russian troops must leave the entire territory of Ukraine.

"We are not against negotiations, but the important point is the leverage that Ukraine has and what it will get in return," one of the unnamed diplomats added.