Ukraine prioritises security guarantees over return of Russian-occupied territories - NYT

Newly elected US President Donald Trump may accelerate the "truce schedule" between Ukraine and Russia. Kyiv believes that, as part of any peaceful settlement, security guarantees against renewed Russian aggression are more crucial than the recapture of seized territories.

According to Censor.NET, the New York Times reports this with reference to the words of an unnamed Ukrainian official.

The publication notes that Ukraine is now considering an "accelerated negotiation schedule", which US President-elect Donald Trump insists on, and that is why obtaining security guarantees is no less important for Kyiv than the question of where the ceasefire line might be drawn.

Two senior officials said that protecting Ukraine's interests in potential negotiations "will not depend on territorial borders, which are likely to be determined by hostilities," but on what guarantees exist to ensure that the ceasefire is respected.

Roman Kostenko, secretary of the parliamentary committee on national security, defence and intelligence, told the NYT that if negotiations are to take place, they should be based on security guarantees.

At the same time, he added that Ukraine will not officially give up its territories under Russian occupation.

Another senior Ukrainian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: "The territorial issue is extremely important, but it is still the second issue. The first issue is security guarantees."

At the same time, a senior Ukrainian official told the newspaper that Kyiv would want to ensure that any ceasefire line does not hinder the country's economic recovery after the war, for example by leaving industrial areas too dangerous for investment.

The width of the demilitarised zone will also be a key factor, he added.