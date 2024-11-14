EU should take "its own destiny into its own hands" after election of Trump - Borrell

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that the EU should "consider a scenario in which Europe's support for Ukraine" will increase after Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election.

According to Censor.NET with reference to PAP, Borrell said this during a speech in the European Parliament.

According to him, Ukraine needs support "at this crucial moment."

The EU diplomat said that EU ministers would discuss the issue at the next meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, scheduled for November 18.

"We cannot have a situation where Americans act and Europeans only react. We must take responsibility ourselves. We must reassure Ukraine that our support will continue, but this requires appropriate resources and determination. This requires political will and, above all, financial resources," Borrell said.

