Enemy continues to actively advance at Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions - General Staff

There were 161 combat engagements in the last day. Half of them took place in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shellings of Ukraine

Yesterday, on 13 November, the enemy launched two missile attacks using five missiles and 100 air strikes, including 179 guided aerial bombs, against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. In addition, it carried out more than 4,840 shellings, including 124 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 1,677 kamikaze drones to attack.

The enemy carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Basivka, Zhuravka, Yunakivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Odnorobivka, Kozacha Lopan, Lyptsi, Pishchane, Kivsharivka, Zahryzove, Novoosynove, Kupyansk, Holubivka, Bohuslavka, Serhiivka, Ivanivka, and Novoiehorivka, Yampolivka, Terny, Siversk, Zvanivka, Mykolaivka, Chasiv Yar, Kramatorsk, Dachne, Katerynivka, Toretsk, Petrivka, Kostiantynivka, Pushkine, Sukha Balka, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Kurakhove, Velyka Novosilka, Bilohiria, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Natalivka, Zaporizhzhia, Kozatske.

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted eight offensive and assault operations in the areas of Vovchansk and Vysoka Yaruha.

The number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector reached 12 over the last day. Ukrainian defence forces repelled occupiers' attacks in the areas of Lozova, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Kruhliakivka and Pershotravneve.

Situation in the east

In the Lyman sector, our troops stopped eight enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Zarichne, Novoiehorivka and Terny.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one firefight took place in the vicinity of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attempted to advance seven times in the areas of Toretsk and Nelipivka.

Ukrainian troops repelled 40 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector over the last day. The enemy tried to advance near Sukha Balka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Hryhorivka, Dachenske, Myroliubivka, Petrivka, Novooleksiivka and Pustynka.

Defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Kurakhove direction. In the areas of Berestky, Illinka, Novoselydivka, Sontsivka, Kreminna Balka, Voznesenka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dalne, Antonivka and Katerynivka, the occupiers tried to break through Ukrainian defensive lines 45 times.

Ten enemy attacks were stopped by our defenders in the areas of Rivnopil, Novopil, Trudove, Kostiantynopolske and Makarivka in the Vremivsk sector.

Situation in the south

In the Orikhivsk sector, enemy units tried to advance three times in the directions of Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the invaders attacked the positions of our troops five times without success.

Situation in the north

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts reconnaissance activities and artillery shelling.

The Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy launched twenty-eight air strikes using 40 guided aerial bombs over the past day, and Ukrainian defenders repelled thirteen enemy attacks.

Strikes on the enemy

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,690 casualties over the last day. In addition, Ukrainian troops neutralised 19 tanks, 51 armoured combat vehicles, 64 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, one air defence system, 54 operational and tactical UAVs, four cruise missiles and 124 occupiers' vehicles.

