There are no ships with launchers for "Oniks" and "Zircons" in Russian Black Sea Fleet - Ukrainian Navy

The Russian Black Sea Fleet has no ships with launchers for "Oniks" and "Zircon" missiles.

This was stated by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"One of the advantages is that the Black Sea Fleet has no cruise missile carriers that have universal launchers - 'Oniks' and 'Zirkons'. This is actually a positive thing for us. There are more outdated models here," he said.

According to Pletenchuk, the very location of Novorossiysk Bay is not the best in terms of geography due to difficult navigation during storms.

"The closed Bosphorus is also a problem for them, and there is already a problem not only in ensuring their activities in the Azov-Black Sea region, but also in ensuring the activities of the permanent task force in the Mediterranean, where they are based in Tartus," the navy spokesman added.

