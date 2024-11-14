Bloomberg: South Korea to reconsider arms supplies to Ukraine after Trump’s victory

Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election is prompting South Korea to consider providing weapons directly to Ukraine, a decision that could have a significant impact on the course of the war.

According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg reports this with reference to unnamed South Korean officials.

According to the official, who wished to remain anonymous, President Yun Suk-yeol's government should consider Trump's position to decide whether to change its longstanding policy of refusing to provide lethal aid to Kyiv.

Another government source added that South Korea is also studying how Trump's approach to the Russia-Ukraine war could affect other countries' continued support for Ukraine.

The agency writes that Seoul is unlikely to supply ammunition to Ukraine unless the DPRK takes further action or there is more clarity on Trump's position on Ukraine.

"We will closely coordinate with our ally and partners in this process," the statement said in response to a Bloomberg question about South Korea's latest thoughts on sending weapons to Ukraine.

It is noted that South Korea has a huge stockpile of 155-millimeter artillery shells, which are NATO standard and are used by Ukraine.

Exporting lethal weapons to Kyiv would mean strong support for Ukraine from Seoul. South Korean businesses could also benefit by participating in Ukraine's postwar reconstruction.

However, Bloomberg writes that such a move could anger Moscow, threaten to escalate the conflict, and push Pyongyang to further provocations.

According to the newspaper, the Biden administration would most likely welcome South Korea's decision to transfer lethal weapons to Ukraine, but it is not yet clear how Trump and his team will react.