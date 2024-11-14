Ministry of Defense should draft bill on demobilization of military by December 18, - People’s Deputy from "Voice", soldier Kostenko

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine promises to prepare a bill to define the procedure and conditions for the demobilization of military personnel during martial law by December 18, 2024.

This was stated by the Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Roman Kostenko in a commentary to Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Committee appealed to the Ministry of Defense with an official request to draft a bill on the procedure and conditions for discharging of certain categories of military personnel during martial law.

"The other day we received a response stating that according to the plan of the Ministry of Defense, the bill will be ready within the timeframe set by the parliament - by December 18, 2024," Kostenko said.

He clarified that it is not yet known what mechanisms the Ministry of Defense will propose for discharging servicemen from duty.

Watch more: Age of mobilization in Ukraine should start from 20 years old - MP from "Voice", warrior Kostenko. VIDEO

On April 11, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law on mobilization.

The Verkhovna Rada obliged the government (the Ministry of Defense) to develop a bill on demobilization within eight months.

Earlier, the Defense Committee of the Verkhovna Rada removed from the new bill on mobilization a provision that would have established the demobilization of servicemen after 36 months of service. The exclusion of the demobilization issue from the draft law was initiated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.