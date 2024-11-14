88 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Kurakhove direction - General Staff

As of 4 pm, 88 combat engagements took place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Today, the communities of Novenke, Novodmytrivka, Buniakyne (Sumy region) and Lohy (Chernihiv region) suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, one combat engagement took place in the vicinity of Hlyboke.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian invaders attacked the Ukrainian Defense Forces ten times in the areas of Holubivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Zelenyi Hai, Zahryzove, Kruhliakivka, Pershotravneve and Lozova.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks on Ukrainian positions near Katerynivka, Druzheliubivka, Nevske, Terny and Torske. The enemy launched air strikes with FFARs (free-flight aircraft rockets) in the area of Serebrianskyi forest.

The occupation troops are trying to find weaknesses in our defense near Verkhnokamianske in the Siversk direction. Two combat engagements were completed without success for the enemy.

Chasiv Yar in the Kramatorsk direction was hit by an air strike with a one guided bomb.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy assaults in the area of Diliivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 14 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Promin, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pushkine, Zhovte and Pustynka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled eight enemy attacks, six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy army attacked 25 times in the direction of Berestky, Sontsivka, Illinka, Novoselydivka, Zoria, Dalne and Kostiantynivka. Eighteen attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repelled. In addition, the enemy dropped four guided aerial bombs on the settlements of Romanivka and Dachne.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders eight times in the areas of Trudove, Yantarne, Rivne, Novodarivka, and dropped 15 guided aerial bombs on Temyrivka, Sukhi Yaly, Velyka Novosilka and Shevchenko.

Hostilities in the south

The enemy did not conduct any offensive in the Huliaipole direction.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Novodanylivka twice.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy was defeated, attacking Ukrainian defensive lines twice.

In other directions, the situation remained unchanged.