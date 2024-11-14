European Commission approves funding for five defense projects, including purchase of air defense and ammunition for Ukraine

The European Commission has approved funding for five defense projects. Each of them will receive 60 million euros,

Most of the projects also include the purchase of defense products for Ukraine, including air and missile defense systems and ammunition, Censor.NET reports citing LB.UA.

Joint procurement is expected to strengthen the defense readiness of EU member states. For the first time in history, EU members will jointly purchase critical defense products in three areas.

These are air and missile defense, modern armored vehicles and ammunition. Two projects will strengthen air defense - Mistral and Jamie. The Edirpa project will support the purchase of armor, and the other two projects will support the purchase of ammunition. Each of them will involve a different number of countries: from four to nine. In total, 20 out of 27 members will participate, President Ursula von der Leyen told in X.

"In addition to the selected projects, other promising proposals were submitted. They have been added to the reserve list, which allows them to be identified for possible future funding. For example, the Member States involved in these proposals may seek to financially support them by transferring unused EU funds allocated to them under the joint management," the European Commission explained.