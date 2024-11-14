Latvia will continue to allocate 0.25% of GDP to help Ukraine, - Rinkēvičs

Latvia will continue to allocate 0.25 percent of its GDP to help Ukraine.

This was stated by Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the Adazhi training ground in Latvia, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We see what is happening in Ukraine. I informed the secretary general that Latvia will continue to provide (Ukraine) with 0.25 percent of GDP, which is already included in our budget for 2025-2026. Obviously, we also need NATO's support to provide Ukraine with everything it needs, and to do it right now. So that Ukraine has the right to use everything it has received on the battlefield without any restrictions," Rinkēvičs emphasized.

He noted that the Allies should make efforts to strengthen the Alliance, including increasing funding for the defense and security sector, the minimum level of which was set at 2 percent of GDP.

"Latvia currently allocates 3.4 percent of its GDP to defense. We see that aggressive Russia and its satellite Belarus are not ready to stop in Ukraine, they continue to produce and test weapons to present themselves as a world power. Obviously, in these circumstances, member states can no longer talk about only 2 percent of GDP, but must allocate much larger amounts to defense. Therefore, 2.5 or 3 percent, in my opinion, is the necessary minimum threshold," the Latvian president said.

For his part, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed the assistance provided by Latvia to Ukraine, including the supply of military equipment, ammunition and training for the military.

"Ukraine urgently needs our help. Putin will use winter as a weapon, he is trying to destroy Ukraine's energy system. So we all need to step up our support for Ukraine, including strengthening its air defense system to protect its critical infrastructure... By helping Ukraine, as an independent and sovereign state, to win, we are taking the right step for our own security," the Allies' chief emphasized.