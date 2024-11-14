In Vovchansk, fighting is taking place all over city and surrounding areas, AFU controls situation - OTG "Kharkiv"

There is not a single surviving building in Vovchansk. The fighting continues throughout the city and the surrounding areas.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the spokesman for the OTG "Kharkiv" Yevhen Romanov said this on TV.

According to him, despite constant fighting, Ukrainian troops are in control of the situation.

Romanov also said that the enemy is trying to move towards the settlements of Starytsia and Liptsi to get closer to Kharkiv.

Watch more: Occupier is on fire in Robotyne area after Ukrainian drone hit. VIDEO

Defense is also underway there (in Lyptsi - ed.)... this area is reliably controlled by Ukrainian defenders," said the spokesman for the ‘Kharkiv’ OTG.

He added that the enemy's approach to Kharkiv would allow the enemy to deploy artillery positions there to shell the city with cannon artillery.

At the same time, Romanov assured that any artillery or other enemy forces that are detected are immediately destroyed by Ukrainian fire.

Read more: RF strikes Zaporizhzhia region three times: village council building partially destroyed. PHOTO

The "Kharkiv" OTG said that the enemy in the Kharkiv region began to use armored vehicles more actively during assaults.

They added that the main goal of the Russians now is to enter Ukrainian territory as far as possible and gain a foothold there.