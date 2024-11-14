It is currently impossible to disband or reduce TCR. This will affect effectiveness of mobilization, - "servant of the people" Fediienko

At present, the disbandment of the system of territorial centers for recruitment and social support is impossible, and the idea proposed by the Rada is "populism".

This was stated by Oleksandr Fediienko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, People`s Deputy from the Servant of the People party, in a commentary to Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

I believe that what concerns the disbandment or reduction of the TCR is pure populism, nothing more. We can neither reduce nor reform it now. There are objective reasons for this. First, they have already been reformed. There are still soldiers in the TCR who are either wounded or have physical limitations. In addition, when they are constantly being reformed, they do not have time to physically gain capacity. This immediately affects the effectiveness of mobilization," he said.

According to Fediienko, "we need to popularize the story of recruitment more, but do it in a way that makes recruitment work with a guarantee."

"That is, when a person liable for military service joins a military unit through the recruitment model, he must clearly understand that he will get there. And not that after the CMTT (combat military team training - ed.) he gets to be a grenade launcher or machine gunner. This should not happen," says the People`s Deputy.

He adds that this "eliminates the very attractiveness of the recruitment mechanism."

"And, of course, it should be left to the military units to have their own medical examinations or to conclude an agreement with medical institutions that conduct the relevant MMCs," Fediienko said.

The Servant of the People deputy believes that in this way, the efficiency of recruiting conscripts will gradually shift to recruiting, and the TCRs will implement the state's general policy on conscripts.

Earlier, the head of the Adhoc Inquest Committee and People's Deputy Yuliia Yatsyk proposed to disband the TCR and the SS and create recruitment centers instead.