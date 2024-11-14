Sybiha congratulates future U.S. Secretary of State Rubio: Looking forward to working together
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha welcomed the nomination of Senator Marco Rubio for the post of US Secretary of State.
He wrote about this in X, Censor.NET reports.
Sybiha noted that Rubio was nominated for the position of the 72nd US Secretary of State.
"I look forward to working together to deepen the mutually beneficial U.S.-Ukraine strategic partnership and promote peace through strength in Ukraine and around the world," the minister added.
The next secretary of state will have to be confirmed by Congress next year, but with the Republicans holding a majority in the U.S. Senate, this appointment will not face any problems.
