State Department: US policy on long-range strikes deep into Russia has not changed yet

The US administration maintains its position on Ukraine's limited use of long-range weapons against targets deep in Russia and continues consultations with allies on how to respond to the presence of DPRK troops in the Russian war against Ukraine.

This was stated on Thursday in Washington by Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Vedant Patel, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I have no announcements of any changes in policy," the State Department spokesman said when asked about the possibility of allowing Ukraine to hit targets with Western long-range weapons deep in Russia.

He also informed that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in Brussels, continues to discuss with allies and partners the reaction to Russia's involvement of DPRK troops in the war against Ukraine. According to him, North Korea's involvement in this war is a matter of great concern not only in Europe but also in the Indo-Pacific region.

Therefore, according to the State Department representative, the United States is also cooperating with Japan and South Korea on this issue.