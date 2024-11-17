Last day, 133 combat clashes were recorded at front - General Staff

On November 16, the enemy was most active in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors: 57 enemy attacks took place there. A total of 133 combat engagements were recorded at the front.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using two missiles, 75 air strikes, dropping 112 drones. In addition, it carried out more than 4,500 attacks, 88 of which were from KABs.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Mazenivka, Esman, Novenke, Vovchansk, Berestove, Borivska Andriivka, Novokruglyakivka, Shyikivka, Borova, Ivanivka, Dronivka, Kreminna, Khromivka, Novomarkove, Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Svitlodarsk, Petrivka, Sukha Balka, Rivne, Myrnohrad, Sukhyi Yar, Krynycha, Novyi Trud, Hannivka, Velyka Novosilka, Temyrivka, Andriivka, Olhivka.

Combat actions in the East

With the support of aviation in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked six times in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Strilecha.

Ten occupants' attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove. The enemy actively used aviation in the area.

The enemy attacked in the Lyman sector ten times. They tried to break into our defense near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Cherneshchyna, Tverdokhlibove, and Terny.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy made seven attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 32 aggressor's offensives in the direction of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Promin, Krutyi Yar, Petrivka, Novooleksiivka and Pustynka. The enemy directed most of the attacks at Promin.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 25 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Nova Illinka, Berestke, Novoselydivka, Voznesenka, Sontsivka, Novodmytrivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dale, Katerynivka, and Antonivka.

The situation in the south

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy made 14 attacks on our positions in the areas of Romanivka, Sukhi Yaliv, Novodarivka, Trudove, Yantarne, and Rivne.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, our troops successfully repelled four enemy attacks.

The situation in the north

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

The operation in the Kursk region continues.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and another important enemy object.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1640 people over the last day. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed 12 tanks, 27 armored combat vehicles, 36 artillery systems, 60 operational and tactical UAVs, 85 vehicles, and 2 units of special equipment of the occupiers.

