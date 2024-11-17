Destroyed 102 out of 120 missiles and 42 out of 90 drones - Air Force

On the night of November 17, 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a massive combined attack on the energy sector facilities of Ukraine with various types of air, land, and sea-based missiles, as well as Shahed-type attack UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

How many targets did the enemy launch?

In total, according to preliminary data, the radio engineering troops of the Air Force of Ukraine detected and escorted 210 enemy air targets - 120 missiles and 90 UAVs.

Also read: Russians attacked Kyiv with drones at night, explosions were heard

By type:

1 hypersonic ship missile 3M22 "Zircon";

8 X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;

101 cruise missiles Kh-101, "Kalibr"

1 Iskander-M ballistic missile;

4 Kh-22/Kh-31P cruise/anti-radar missiles;

5 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles;

90 attack UAVs/drones of unspecified type.

The enemy used 7 Tu-160 and 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers, 2 Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, 5 Su-34 fighter-bombers, 4 Su-27 fighters, 10 MiG-31K fighters, and 4 cruise missile carriers in the air attack.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

According to the Air Force, all available air defense capabilities were deployed throughout the night along the route of the missiles and drones. Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.

According to preliminary data, as of 12.00, 144 air targets were shot down - 102 missiles and 42 UAVs:

1 hypersonic ship missile 3M22 "Zircon";

7 X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;

85 cruise missiles X-101, "Kalibr";

4 X-22/X-31P cruise/anti-radar missiles;

5 X-59/69 guided missiles;

42 strike UAVs/drones of unspecified type (from Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions - Russian Federation).

As a result of active counteraction by the Defense Forces, 41 enemy UAVs were lost in different regions of Ukraine, and two more UAVs flew towards Russia and the temporarily occupied territory.

Where did the air defense operate?

Air defense was active in almost all regions of Ukraine - Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Volyn, and Lviv regions.

Massive attack on Ukraine on November 17, 2024

As reported, on the morning of November 17, Russian invaders carried out a massive attack on the power system.

Thus, the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia three times, targeting critical infrastructure. In the Volyn and Vinnytsia regions, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure during an air raid.

Censor.NET also reported that the Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv with several waves of drones in the morning. The enemy hit the residential sector. In addition, Russians attacked Kyiv with drones at night, and explosions were heard.

Later, it became known that Russian troops attacked Dnipro and the region, a person was wounded and there was damage. The enemy also hit a critical infrastructure facility in the Rivne region.

The Russian invaders attacked Kryvyi Rih during an air raid. Infrastructure was hit, and hospitals switched to generators.

According to DTEK, the attacks severely damaged the equipment of its thermal power plants. This is the eighth large-scale attack on the company's energy facilities this year. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been shelled more than 190 times.

In the forests of Mukachevo and Rakhiv districts of Zakarpattia region, fragments of enemy missiles and UAVs were seen falling outside settlements.

The enemy also attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Several railroad sections in the south, west, and northeast of Ukraine were cut off due to massive enemy shelling. Two railway workers were killed in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Cherkasy region, the Defense Forces shot down 7 Shaheds and two cruise missiles, damaging a house and a power line, and setting fire to forest litter. In the Odesa region, energy infrastructure was damaged, there were interruptions in the supply of heat, water, and electricity, two people were killed and a teenager was injured.