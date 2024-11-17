Coming weeks will be crucial not only for war, but also for our future - Tusk

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cannot be deterred from escalating by phone calls.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote about this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"No one will stop Putin with phone calls. Last night's attack, one of the biggest in this war, proved that telephone diplomacy cannot replace real support for Ukraine from the entire West," he emphasizes.

"The coming weeks will be crucial not only for the war itself, but also for our future," he adds.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his conversation with Vladimir Putin showed that the Russian dictator's views on the war in Ukraine have not changed. As reported, on November 15, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke on the phone with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the first time in two years.

Read more: Putin wants to negotiate with Ukraine about capitulation - Zelenskyy