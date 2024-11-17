Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen on calls to Putin: We must not get to race for attention in Kremlin

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has called on European leaders to refrain from making new phone calls to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Yevropeiska Pravda.

"The most important thing is that we understand that we must not now reach another race for attention in the Kremlin. It will not help if European heads of state make coordinated or uncoordinated phone calls with Putin," she said.

Valtonen emphasized that a coordinated response is needed - not only with the United States, but primarily with Ukraine.

She also said that new sanctions against Russia, including restrictions on its "shadow fleet," would be discussed at a meeting of foreign ministers on Monday. According to the minister, it is not only about circumventing the sanctions already imposed, but also about damage to the environment in her region.

Read more: Coming weeks will be crucial not only for war, but also for our future - Tusk

As a reminder, on November 15, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke on the phone with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the first time in two years. After this conversation, Scholz intends to talk to Zelenskyy.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was a "Pandora's box." According to the president, it is extremely important for Putin to weaken his isolation.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry criticized the telephone conversation between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, emphasizing the need for concrete, strong actions that will force Putin to peace, rather than persuasion and attempts at appeasement, which he regards as a sign of weakness and uses for his own purposes.