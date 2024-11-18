Corruption could be major obstacle to Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction - US inspectors report

The issues of corruption and the rule of law in Ukraine could become a major obstacle to post-war economic recovery and foreign investment.

This was reported by the "Voice of America" with reference to the quarterly report of US government inspectors, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that on 14 November, US government inspectors conducting an internal audit of the activities of the relevant agencies issued a joint report on the results of the inspection of Operation "Atlantic Resolve", including countering Russia in Ukraine and Europe.

The report covers the period from 1 July to 30 September 2024. The document was signed by Pentagon Inspector General Robert Storch, State Department Deputy Inspector General Cardell Richardson, and USAID Inspector General Paul Martin.

The report notes the US State Department's assessment that Ukraine is committed to fighting corruption, strengthening independent anti-corruption institutions, and implementing reforms as part of its European integration.

At the same time, the document points to the media's concern that corruption is complicating Ukraine's path to European integration.

In addition, political pressure on Ukrenergo's supervisory board has been reported, which has raised concerns among the EU and international financial institutions. The report notes that Western officials have officially called on the Ukrainian government to reverse these actions, saying that it could undermine their collective ability to support Ukrenergo and other energy security priorities.

"International observers expect that the winter of 2024-2025 will be difficult for Ukraine, due to Russia's large-scale and prolonged destruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, as well as the lack of qualified personnel in the energy sector," the document says.

Read more: Non-invitation to NATO due to corruption in Ukraine is search for reasons not to do so - OP

Assistance from the United States

The report also provides an overview of US assistance to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Thus, the document states that since February 2022, Congress has allocated at least $182.99 billion to deter Russia and respond to the war. In particular, $131.6 billion for security assistance, including $46.5 billion to increase US military activity in Europe and $45.78 billion to replenish weapons and ammunition provided to the Armed Forces.

USD 43.84 billion was allocated for governance and development programmes, with more than half of this money going to pay salaries to Ukrainian civil servants. In addition, $40.08 billion was allocated for humanitarian aid.

The United States also provided Ukraine with vehicles, ammunition, weapons, artillery and shells, mines and other equipment.

Read more: US delivered 83% of promised ammunition and 67% of promised air defense equipment to Ukraine, with more than $9 billion left for aid - Pentagon