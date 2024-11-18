We need new strategy for Ukraine’s victory, we should not be afraid of escalation, - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has called on the European Union to adopt a new strategy for Ukraine's victory.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.
"We all need a new strategy for Ukraine's victory, based on strength and mobilization capacity, not on fear of escalation. The thousand-day war proved that it is impossible to achieve peace through a non-escalation strategy," he said.
Earlier, EU High Representative Josep Borrell criticized the too slow decision-making process in supporting Ukraine. He noted that there should be more unity within the EU. Then the EU could position itself as a strong geopolitical player.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password