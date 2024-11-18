Ambassador: Ukraine hopes to receive Russian-made weapons seized by Israel in Lebanon and Gaza

Shortly before joining the government, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharon Haskel submitted a draft law that proposes to hand over all Russian-made weapons found by the IDF in Lebanon, Gaza or the Palestinian territories of Judea and Samaria to the Ukrainian army instead of destroying them, as is currently practiced.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk favorably assessed Haskel's proposal.

"I welcome this proposal and hope that the State of Israel will approve it. Weapons produced in Russia and in the hands of terrorist organizations prove that Russia supports and encourages Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas and all those who seek to kill Israeli citizens and soldiers," said Yevhen Korniichuk.

Earlier it was reported that the Israeli military had discovered"state-of-the-art Russian weapons" during searches at the bases of the Hezbollah terrorist group in southern Lebanon.