Baerbock plans to discuss situation in Ukraine with Rutte and in "extended Weimar format"

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock plans to discuss the situation in Ukraine with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and then with her Polish, French and Italian counterparts after the meeting of EU foreign ministers.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Katrin Deschauer.

The conversation is reportedly scheduled for the afternoon, after the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"The main topic of the talks, of course, will be the situation in Ukraine," Deschauer said.

It is also reported that on Tuesday, Baerbock will continue discussions with his Polish, French and Italian counterparts in Warsaw, where a meeting in the "extended Weimar format" will be held, which will also include an adviser from the United Kingdom. It is noted that this meeting is due to the need for greater coordination of efforts among the "major partners" in Europe and NATO. According to the spokeswoman, this demonstrates a common concern about the situation in Ukraine and the security situation in Europe.

Earlier it was reported that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock welcomed the decision of the United States to authorize Ukraine to strike with ATACMS missiles on the territory of the Russian Federation.