Helsing drones are not mini-Taurus, - German Defense Ministry

The German Ministry of Defense does not agree with the comparison of Helsing drones and Taurus missiles by the German media.

This was stated by the representative of the Ministry of Defense Natalie Jöning, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

She explained that these are "tactical drones with a limited range."

Janning also criticized the fact that the media called the drones mini-Taurus, as they cannot be compared to Taurus missiles.

However, she refused to provide specific technical details about the drones.

Deputy spokesman for the Federal Government Wolfgang Büchner said that the delivery of 4,000 drones is not new, as plans to transfer these systems were announced in October, including by Chancellor Scholz during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Berlin.

Defense Minister Borys Pistorius announced plans to supply drones in July this year.

Earlier, the media reported that Germany is preparing 4,000 Helsing drones, called mini-Taurus, for Ukraine.

At the same time, Olaf Scholz said that he would not change his position on Taurus for Ukraine.