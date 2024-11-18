DTEK: Energy workers have powered up critical infrastructure in southern Odesa, water and heat should be available by end of day

Power workers have restored power to critical infrastructure in the southern part of Odesa. By the end of the day, water and heat should be available in the homes of Odesa residents and residents of Odesa district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DTEK' 's press center.

As noted, emergency repairs at the main energy facilities continue. The situation remains difficult. Emergency power outages are being implemented.

"Power workers throughout the region are making every effort to stabilize the situation as soon as possible," DTEK emphasizes.

Strike on Odesa on November 17, 2024

As a reminder, on the night of November 17, 2024, the Russian occupiers carried out a massive combined attack on the energy sector facilities of Ukraine with various types of air-, land-, and sea-based missiles, as well as Shahed-type attack UAVs. The energy infrastructure in the Odesa region was damaged, there were shortages of heat, water and electricity, two people were killed and a teenager was injured. It was also reported that two districts in the Odesa region remain without electricity. Water supply is gradually being restored in Odesa