Ukraine can use the provided weapons only within Ukrainian territory. Italy's position on strikes against Russia has not changed.

Our position on the use of weapons by Ukraine has not changed: they can be used only within the Ukrainian territory," he emphasized.

In addition, Tajani expressed support for the idea of a peace conference with the participation of Russia, China, India, and Brazil. He emphasized the importance of Beijing's role in resolving the conflict.

"I hope China can help convey to Moscow the need to end this senseless war," the Italian foreign minister said.

Tajani also condemned the presence of North Korean soldiers in the war, calling it a "negative signal."

Authorization for strikes on Russian territory

As a reminder, current US President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to launch long-range ATACMS missiles at Russian territory.

CNN noted that Biden's authorization to fire long-range missiles at Russia would complicate Trump's plans for a truce.

Axios writes that Biden's lifting of restrictions on long-range strikes applies only to the Kursk region of Russia.

