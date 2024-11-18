Number of Ukrainians involved in "Army of Restoration" has already exceeded 200 thousand people

As of November 18, 2024, 206 thousand Ukrainians have already joined the Army of Restoration project.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Employment Service.

Thus, as of November 18, 2024, the State Employment Service has issued 206 thousand referrals for community service.

As noted, most of the referrals were issued in Kharkiv region (32 thousand).

Other regions with the largest number of unemployed people involved are Donetsk (24 thousand), Kyiv (23 thousand), Chernihiv (22 thousand), and Poltava (22 thousand) regions.

In total, 19 regions have joined the "Army of Recovery" project.

It is reported that UAH 1 billion 644 million has already been allocated to pay salaries for participation in the government's Recovery Army project.

Types of work within the "Army of Restoration" project