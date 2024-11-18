ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9865 visitors online
News
1 453 5

Number of Ukrainians involved in "Army of Restoration" has already exceeded 200 thousand people

До Армії відновлення вже долучилися 206 тис. осіб

As of November 18, 2024, 206 thousand Ukrainians have already joined the Army of Restoration project.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Employment Service.

Thus, as of November 18, 2024, the State Employment Service has issued 206 thousand referrals for community service.

As noted, most of the referrals were issued in Kharkiv region (32 thousand).

Other regions with the largest number of unemployed people involved are Donetsk (24 thousand), Kyiv (23 thousand), Chernihiv (22 thousand), and Poltava (22 thousand) regions.

Read more: Almost 195 thousand Ukrainians have already joined "Army of Restoration"

Армія відновлення на 18 листопада

In total, 19 regions have joined the "Army of Recovery" project.

It is reported that UAH 1 billion 644 million has already been allocated to pay salaries for participation in the government's Recovery Army project.

Read more: Almost 184 thousand Ukrainians have already been involved in Army of Restoration project

Types of work within the "Army of Restoration" project

  • assistance to the victims of hostilities;
  • construction of defensive structures;
  • Ensuring the operation of the invincibility points;
  • unloading, packaging and delivery of humanitarian aid;
  • providing social services to citizens in places of IDP concentration;
  • restoration of residential buildings and premises;
  • performing auxiliary work for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
  • debris removal.

Author: 

State Employment Service (13) restoration (53)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 