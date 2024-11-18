Ukraine plans to move away from "painful issues of busification," Defense Ministry has proposals, - Umierov

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has prepared proposals for consideration by the Cabinet of Ministers aimed at reforms. This should prevent the so-called "busification," when men are forcibly mobilized into the ranks of the Armed Forces.

This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov at a briefing, Censor.NET reports citing UNN.

He noted that Russia is currently planning to increase its personnel. However, Ukrainian troops are currently holding the front, and the Ministry of Defense is working on the issue of humanity in terms of mobilization.

"We are holding the front, we are taking into account the humanity of our mobilization, we have introduced, as you know, the law, we have started recruiting centers, we have started digitalization to have digital tools so that people know they have a choice," Umierov said.

There are also plans to work with Ukrainians abroad to give them the opportunity to join the army, the Defense Minister emphasized.

Now, the defense of our country is an important priority for us, so we plan to move away from these painful issues for the population (the issue of "busification" - ed.). To resolve this issue, we have proposals that we will discuss in the Cabinet of Ministers to propose such a reform," Umierov added.

