87 combat engagements took place in frontline, most intense in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

As of 4 p.m., the number of combat engagements in the frontline increased to 87. The situation is the most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Today, enemy artillery and mortar fire hit communities in the Sumy region, such as Novenke and Pavlivka. In addition, the Russians launched airstrikes with GABs in the area of Basivka.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy made three attempts to storm the positions of our units near Vovchansk. He launched air strikes on Kozacha Lopana, dropping five GABs.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian invaders attacked the Defense Forces seven times in the areas of Kruhliakivka and Lozove. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched two attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novoliubivka and Bilohorivka over the day. One combat engagement ended, the other is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, with the support of aviation, the enemy tried to break into our defense in the area of Toretsk. Kostiantynivka came under attack from the GABs.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 722,440 people (+1560 per day), 9365 tanks, 20,586 artillery systems, 19059 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders, supported by aviation, made 17 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Petrivka, Pustynka and Novooleksiivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled ten enemy attacks, seven combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy army attacked 23 times near the settlements of Berestky, Sontsivka, Voznesenka, Dalne, Yelizavetivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka. Six attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repelled. The enemy bombarded Romanivka and Dachne with GABs.

In the Vremivka direction, 12 enemy attacks took place near Trudove, Rozdolne, Makarivka, Rivnopil and Novodarivka. Seven combat engagements are ongoing.

The situation in other directions

The enemy unsuccessfully attacked our defenders six times in the Prydniprovske direction.

The operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation continues. Since the beginning of the day, Russian aircraft have carried out 15 attacks (21 GABs) on their own territory. Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten enemy attacks today, and the fighting continues.

Read more: 19 combat engagements continue in Kurakhove direction, - General Staff