Russia is building up its forces and creating new brigades. This is significant number, - Umierov

The troops of the aggressor country Russia are increasing their numbers and creating new brigades.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov during a press conference in Kyiv, Radio Liberty reports, Censor.NET informs.

"Russian forces will grow. They are increasing the size of their forces. They are creating new brigades. By June 1, they had achieved half of what they had set out to do," the defense minister said.

At the same time, Umerov noted that Russia has problems with mobilization, which is why it is engaging North Korean troops. The Kremlin also recruits mercenaries in Africa and Asia.

"They use many mercenaries from Africa and Asia. Now they are using the DPRK, which means they have problems, but they are not stopping, they are growing. We know the exact number. This is a significant number," the Defense Minister said.

According to Umierov, Ukraine is currently working to "create forces that will be able to withstand the enemy, as the priority is defense and stabilization operations."

"Therefore, we are growing in order not to give any advantage," the minister added.