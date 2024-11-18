Occupiers increased number of air strikes in Kharkiv region, enemy may intensify its activities - OTG "Kharkiv"

In the Kharkiv region, Russian invaders increased the number of air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian defenders - the occupiers launched one missile strike and 13 air strikes using 29 GABa.

This was reported on Suspilne TV channel by the spokesman for the Kharkiv OTG, Lieutenant Colonel Yevhen Romanov, Censor.NET reports.

According to the spokesman, the enemy has not changed its tactics in the north of Kharkiv region. The occupiers are still attacking in small groups. However, the active involvement of aviation may pave the way for further escalation.

"The number of bombing strikes indicates that there may be an intensification. This is a distraction. But it does not significantly affect the condition and position of our troops," Romanov said.

He also added that one of the enemy's most common needs is to replenish the current set of troops, as the Defense Forces are effectively destroying Russian manpower and equipment.

