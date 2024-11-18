Allowing Ukraine to hit targets in Russia with ATACMS could completely derail peace talks, - Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has criticized the US decision to allow Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range ATACMS missiles, as it allegedly provokes escalation.

According to Censor.NET, Fico published a statement on his Facebook page.

The Slovakian prime minister said that US President Joe Biden had allowed Ukraine to use ATACMS to strike targets in Russia "with a clear goal of completely disrupting or delaying peace talks."

Fico wrote under the appeal that those who support Biden's decision are allegedly supporting the outbreak of World War III.

The Slovak prime minister added that he had instructed Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar and Defense Minister Robert Kalyniak not to support this decision of the United States in any international forum or in any way.

"This is an unprecedented escalation of tensions," Fico said, adding that he was surprised by the speed with which a number of European Union states welcomed Washington's decision.

He believes that Biden's position will have a significant impact on the plans of US President-elect Donald Trump, who "publicly expresses interest in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine."

Fico added that for Slovakia, as a neighbor of Ukraine, it is "extremely important that there is peace there."

Authorization for strikes on Russian territory

As a reminder, current US President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to launch long-range ATACMS missiles at Russian territory.

CNN noted that Biden's authorization to fire long-range missiles at Russia would complicate Trump's plans for a truce.

Axios writes that Biden's lifting of restrictions on long-range strikes applies only to the Kursk region of Russia.