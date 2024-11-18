EU has already delivered promised million shells to Ukraine - Borrell

Ukraine has already received the promised one million rounds of ammunition from the European Union.

This was stated by EU Chief Diplomat Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports .

"We have just fulfilled our promise to provide Ukraine with a million pieces of ammunition, and by the end of the winter we will train another 75,000 Ukrainian soldiers," the diplomat said.

In addition, Borrell said that as of now, the EU has already transferred 45 billion euros worth of weapons to Ukraine.

However, the top diplomat is convinced that the current level of assistance remains insufficient to change the situation on the battlefield in favor of Ukraine.

"We are giving Ukraine just enough to keep it going, and sometimes even less, while Russia has put its entire economy under martial law and is counting on unconditional support from North Korea and Iran," the European diplomat said.

Borrell said that assistance to Ukraine needs to be strengthened, and that EU countries should abandon "the policy of imposing red lines on Ukraine's defenders."

"Ukraine urgently needs more air defense, more ammunition and more long-range weapons. And it needs permission to strike military targets deep inside Russia," the EU diplomat added.

Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine expects to receive one million rounds of ammunition from European partners by the end of the year and is interested in joint arms production and support for the Ukrainian defense sector.