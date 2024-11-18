Trump’s National Security Advisor Waltz: Allowing Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes on Russian territory is step toward escalation

The future US National Security Advisor, Florida Congressman Michael Waltz, said that allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles leads to escalation.

Waltz said this on Fox News, as quoted by Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the Biden administration had not informed him in advance of the decision to launch long-range strikes against Russia.

And this is, you know, another step towards escalation, and no one knows where it will lead. North Korea is sending ballistic missiles, artillery, and now tens of thousands of soldiers. The administration (Biden - Ed.) is responding to this by lifting restrictions. North Korea sends even more soldiers. South Korea says it may go to war," Waltz commented.

Read more: US allows Ukraine to use missiles with range of up to 300 km to strike Russia - Borrell

As an example of escalation, the future Trump adviser cited Iran's sale of oil to China, which provides weapons to Russia, "and the latter, in turn, strikes at Ukrainian critical infrastructure."

"So this (Biden's authorization - Ed.) is a tactical event. President Trump is talking about a bigger strategy: how can we get both sides to the negotiating table to end this war? What should be the framework of the agreement and who should sit at the table?" - Waltz added.

Read more: U.S. strongly supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity - Biden at G20 summit

Permission for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation

As a reminder, current US President Joe Biden has authorised Ukraine to fire long-range ATACMS missiles at Russian territory.

CNN noted that Biden's permission to fire long-range missiles at Russia would complicate Trump's plans for a truce.

Axios writes that Biden's lifting of restrictions on long-range strikes applies only to the Kursk region of Russia.

The day before, Le Figaro reported that France and Britain, following the United States, had authorized the use of SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles against Russia.

However, the text of the publication was later changed.

Read more: Scholz will not change his position on Taurus for Ukraine, so that "war does not escalate" - German government