The head of the European Union's diplomacy, Josep Borrell, confirmed that the United States had allowed Ukraine to use missiles with a range of up to 300 km to strike Russia.

Borrell said this following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, November 18, the EP writes, Censor.NET reports.

According to the diplomat, this topic was discussed at a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"The Biden administration has authorized the use of its own weapons up to 300 kilometers deep into Russian territory. That is, we are talking about a radius of 300 kilometers. It's not a lot, in terms of distance, it's not a long distance, it doesn't go far into the country, but it's the administration's decision. Why did they make this decision now and not before the election? I don't know," Borrell said.

In addition, he said that in the European Union, each country independently decides on the use of its weapons by Ukraine.

"There has been no decision on this today. Each country will do as it sees fit. The US administration has been saying no for a long time, and this time it said yes," added the European diplomat.

Authorization for long-range strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation

As a reminder, current US President Joe Biden has authorised Ukraine to fire long-range ATACMS missiles at Russian territory.

CNN noted that Biden's permission to fire long-range missiles at Russia would complicate Trump's plans for a truce.

Axios writes that Biden's lifting of restrictions on long-range strikes applies only to the Kursk region of Russia.

The day before, Le Figaro reported that France and Britain, following the United States, had authorized the use of SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles against Russia.

However, the text of the publication was later changed.

