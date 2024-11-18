The U.S. State Department does not comment on reports spread by some American media about the decision of White House President Joe Biden to allow Ukraine to fire long-range ATACMS missiles at targets in Russia.

This was stated by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

I don't have any statements about a change in policy that I can talk about today," said a US foreign policy spokesperson in response to a request to confirm or deny reports of President Biden's decision.

At the same time, Miller noted that the United States, along with other partners from more than 50 countries, continues to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to counter Russian aggression.

"We've been clear that we will always adapt and adjust the capabilities we provide to Ukraine when appropriate, and you've seen us back that up with actions over the last several years," Miller emphasized.

In response to a request to comment on the Russian accusations that the United States is escalating the war, the State Department spokesman said that it is Russia that is doing everything to increase tensions.

The State Department spokesperson noted that over the past month alone, Russia has engaged "more than 11,000 North Korean troops in its war against Ukraine, who are now on the front line near Kursk."

The State Department spokesman added that this is a serious escalation, as it involves the army of an Asian country in a conflict in Europe. In this context, he recalled Blinken's statement that the US response would not be firm.

Permission for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation

As a reminder, current US President Joe Biden has authorised Ukraine to fire long-range ATACMS missiles at Russian territory.

CNN noted that Biden's permission to fire long-range missiles at Russia would complicate Trump's plans for a truce.

Axios writes that Biden's lifting of restrictions on long-range strikes applies only to the Kursk region of Russia.

The day before, Le Figaro reported that France and Britain, following the United States, had authorized the use of SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles against Russia.

However, the text of the publication was later changed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine's use of long-range ATACMS missiles to attack Russian territory would mean "direct participation of the United States and its satellites in hostilities against Russia."

