Half an hour before the launch of the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile, Russia warned the United States of a missile strike on Ukraine.

This was stated by the spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, to the Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Russian Federation warned the United States about the launch of the Oreshnik through the Russian National Center for Nuclear Hazard Reduction.

"The warning was sent automatically 30 minutes before the launch," Peskov said.

What do they say in the United States?

A US official said that Washington had been notified in advance of a ballistic missile strike on Ukraine "through channels to reduce the risk of nuclear conflict," Reuters reports.

He added that in recent days, the United States has informed Ukraine and other close allies that Moscow could launch an experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile.

At the same time, the US believes that this "experimental missile" is unlikely to dramatically change the situation in the war in Ukraine, and Russia probably has only a small number of such missiles.

Russia uses a ballistic missile against Ukraine

On November 21, 2024, the Air Force announced that Russian troops had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.

At the same time, the West has not yet confirmed this use.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Russia had used a new missile.

The EU says that Russia's use of an intercontinental ballistic missile against Ukraine is another escalation by the Kremlin and shows that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no intention of holding peace talks but is playing a "nuclear gambit."

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin says that Russia tested an intermediate-range Oreshnik ballistic missile on November 21, hitting the Dnipro.