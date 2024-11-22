48 Russian attacks repelled in Pokrovsk sector. Occupiers tried to break through in Kurakhove sector, - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

On 21 November 2024, there were 190 combat clashes with Russian invaders.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Shellings of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched five missile attacks using 13 rockets and 51 air strikes, dropping 85 guided aerial bombs on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. In addition, it carried out more than three thousand shellings, including 139 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used more than 900 kamikaze drones.

The enemy carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Hrekivka, Raihorodka, Kuzmynivka, Serebrianka, Lyman, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Ivanopillia, Oleksandropil, Chumatske, Pustynka, Andriivka, Kurakhove, Ulakly, Yantarne and Velyka Novosilka.

Strikes on the occupiers

Missile troops and artillery of the Defence Forces conducted one strike on an important enemy target yesterday.

Battles on the east

The number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector reached eighteen over the last day. Ukrainian defence forces repelled the occupiers' attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, our troops stopped 16 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Terny, Torske and Serebrianske forestry.

Three attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky were stopped by Ukrainian troops in the Kramatorsk sector. The situation is under control.

The enemy tried to advance five times in the area of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

48 attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk sector over the last day. The enemy attacked near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Petrivka, Chumatske and Pustynka.

Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Kurakhove sector. In the areas of Berestky, Sontsivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dalne, Katerynivka and Antonivka, the occupiers tried to break through the lines held by the Ukrainian Defence Forces 31 times.

Fourteen enemy attacks were stopped by our defenders in the direction of Trudove, Kostiantynopolske, Rozlyv, Sukhi Yaly and near Novodarivka in the Vremivsk sector.

Situation in the south and north

In the Orikhiv sector, enemy units tried to advance once in the vicinity of Piatykhatky.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, our troops repelled five attacks by Russian invaders on Ukrainian troops' positions.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts reconnaissance activities and artillery shelling.

The Kursk direction

Ukraine's defence forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy launched 15 air strikes using 22 guided aerial bombs over the past day, and our defenders repelled 29 attacks by the invaders.

Russian losses

In total, Russian occupants suffered 1,050 casualties over the last day. In addition, Ukrainian troops neutralised one tank, 13 armoured combat vehicles, five artillery systems, five MLRS, one air defence system, one tactical UAV, eight missiles, 32 vehicles and one piece of occupiers' special equipment.

