Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky arrives in Kyiv
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has arrived on a visit to Kyiv.
He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.
"I have arrived in Kyiv this morning. I'm interested in how Ukrainians are managing to resist the bombing, how Czech projects are working on the ground, and how best to direct international aid in the coming months. I will discuss all this here," Lipavsky said.
