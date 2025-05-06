ENG
Russians strike Zaporizhzhia: buildings damaged, people may be trapped under rubble

On the evening of May 6, Russian forces launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia using strike UAVs.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"As a result of the Russian attack, several buildings in the city were damaged. Preliminary, people may be trapped under the rubble. Emergency services are heading to the impact sites," he stated.

In addition, a fire broke out in one of the city’s districts due to the strike.

