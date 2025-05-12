Four TCR servicemen are watching as their colleague conducting "notification procedure" in Kharkiv and beating man in civilian clothes. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing an servicemen of the TCR in Kharkiv beating a man in civilian clothes twice while carrying out a notification procedure.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that four other representatives are watching the actions of their colleague.

"A representative of the TCR hit a man in the stomach on Primerivska Street. The man's documents were being checked near the Victoria Hotel. During the conversation, he was punched, and after a while he was put in a bus and taken away," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

The Kharkiv Regional TCR responded to the conflict and explained it as a result of provocative actions by a citizen.

"A video is being circulated that shows a conflict between a citizen and the TCR servicemen during the notification activities. It has been preliminarily established that the conflict arose as a result of provocative actions on the part of the citizen," the statement posted on social media reads.

