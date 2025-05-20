Russian forces shell Yunakivka community in Sumy region, killing man

In the afternoon of Tuesday, May 20, Russian forces shelled the Yunakivka community in Sumy region. As a result of the attack, one civilian was killed.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET informs.

According to the investigation, the shelling occurred at around 3:30 p.m.. The enemy targeted residential property belonging to local civilians.

A 33-year-old civilian man was killed in the attack.

At present, prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war resulting in death.

