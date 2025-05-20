ENG
Russian forces shell Yunakivka community in Sumy region, killing man

One killed in Sumy region due to Russian shelling

In the afternoon of Tuesday, May 20, Russian forces shelled the Yunakivka community in Sumy region. As a result of the attack, one civilian was killed.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET informs.

According to the investigation, the shelling occurred at around 3:30 p.m.. The enemy targeted residential property belonging to local civilians.

A 33-year-old civilian man was killed in the attack.

At present, prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war resulting in death.

