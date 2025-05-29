Occupiers strike Kharkiv region with two missiles; explosions reported on outskirts of Chuhuiv
On the evening of Thursday, May 29, Russian forces launched two missiles at the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy attacked Kharkiv region with two missiles. Explosions were heard on the outskirts of Chuhuiv. Information on casualties and the consequences of the strike is being clarified," the official wrote.
He urged residents not to ignore air raid alerts.
At 6:30 p.m, Ukraine’s Air Force had issued a warning about a high-speed target approaching Kharkiv region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password