ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11754 visitors online
News Shelling of Kharkiv region
481 0

Occupiers strike Kharkiv region with two missiles; explosions reported on outskirts of Chuhuiv

Russia launches missiles at Kharkiv region

 On the evening of Thursday, May 29, Russian forces launched two missiles at the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy attacked Kharkiv region with two missiles. Explosions were heard on the outskirts of Chuhuiv. Information on casualties and the consequences of the strike is being clarified," the official wrote.

He urged residents not to ignore air raid alerts.

At 6:30 p.m, Ukraine’s Air Force had issued a warning about a high-speed target approaching Kharkiv region.

Read more: Russian troops carried out 124 attacks on Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions in day - OC "North"

Author: 

explosion (1540) shoot out (13459) rocket (1590) Kharkivska region (646) Chuhuyivskyy district (65) Chuhuyiv (3)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 