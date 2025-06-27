Russian missile strike hits enterprise in Chuhuiv: three injured, one in serious condition (updated)

The Russian military launched a missile strike on the city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region on June 27, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

"As of now, three people have been reported injured: one in serious condition, two in moderate condition. The number of casualties may increase," the statement reads.

All wounded are receiving necessary medical care.

All relevant emergency services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Update

Later, the State Emergency Service provided details on the aftermath of the enemy strike.

"Around 5:00 p.m., the enemy launched a missile strike on the city of Chuhuiv. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out at a civilian enterprise, structural elements of a production building caught fire, covering an area of 600 square meters," emergency officials reported.

According to preliminary reports, three employees were injured.

A total of 27 emergency personnel and 4 units of equipment were involved in the response efforts.

Rescuers also released photos showing the aftermath of the Russian strike.

