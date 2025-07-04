Occupiers attack Kryvyi Rih for second time in day: three wounded, civilian infrastructure damaged (updated)

On the evening of July 4, Russian forces once again attacked Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region. There are casualties.

This was reported by the head of the city Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, Censor.NET informs.

"A civilian infrastructure facility was hit. Preliminary reports indicate two wounded. All rescue and utility services are working," he said.

An aid headquarters has also been set up in the city to distribute building materials and accept applications for financial assistance from the city.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, a fire broke out in the city.

Updated at 7:30 p.m. Later, the Regional Military Administration clarified that there are now three injured from the evening attack. One person is in serious condition, the others are in moderate condition.

Recall that on the morning of July 4, 2025, Russian occupiers attacked a civilian infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih.