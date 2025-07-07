ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10003 visitors online
News Drone attack on Kharkiv region Drone attack on Kharkiv
1 167 4

"Shaheds" attacked Kharkiv again. "Arrivals" in residential areas, there are injured (updated)

Kharkiv is being attacked by shaheds on 7 July 2025

Kharkiv is under attack by Russian strike drones.

This was announced by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"Kharkiv is being attacked again by enemy drones - "shaheds" are flying over the city. Be careful!" - he said.

The mayor also reported an explosion in Kharkiv.

It is known that several more Shaheds are entering the city.

"Three arrivals are approximately in the Kholodnohirsk district," the mayor said.

According to preliminary information, the arrivals are in residential areas of the city.

According to preliminary information, there are injured in Kharkiv as a result of the last six arrivals, the mayor added.

A house is on fire in the private sector of Kholodnohirskyi district.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds": at least four explosions occurred, 27 people injured, including three children (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13975) Kharkiv (1360) Shahed (764) Kharkivska region (765) Kharkivskyy district (250)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 