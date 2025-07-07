"Shaheds" attacked Kharkiv again. "Arrivals" in residential areas, there are injured (updated)

Kharkiv is under attack by Russian strike drones.

This was announced by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"Kharkiv is being attacked again by enemy drones - "shaheds" are flying over the city. Be careful!" - he said.

The mayor also reported an explosion in Kharkiv.

It is known that several more Shaheds are entering the city.

"Three arrivals are approximately in the Kholodnohirsk district," the mayor said.

According to preliminary information, the arrivals are in residential areas of the city.

According to preliminary information, there are injured in Kharkiv as a result of the last six arrivals, the mayor added.

A house is on fire in the private sector of Kholodnohirskyi district.

